5,379 pass 37th BCS written test

– Some 5,379 candidates have come out successful in the 37th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) written examination as the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) published the results on Wednesday.

The date for viva voce for the successful examinees will be announced later, PSC Chairman Dr Mohammad Sadiq told UNB.

Earlier, some 8,523 candidates passed the 37th BCS preliminary examinations held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Barisal, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur centres on September 30 last year.

A total of 243,476 examinees appeared at the examinations.

The 37th BCS written examinations began on January 12 last.

