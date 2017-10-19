43 held in Satkhira

SATKHIRA: Police, in special drives from Wednesday night to this morning, arrested 43 persons including two drug traders and recovered six bottles of Phensidyl and 90-gram of ganja from eight upazilas of the district, reports BSS.

Police said they were picked up from different areas of the district.

During the drives, Satkhira Sadar police arrested 16 persons including one drug trader with six bottles of Phensidyl, Kalaroa police arrested eight persons, Tala Thana police arrested three persons including a Rokon of Jamaat-e-Islami, Kaliganj police arrested three persons including one drug trader with 90-gram of ganja, Shyamnagar Thana police arrested three persons, Assasuni Thana police arrested three persons, Patkelghata Thana police arrested five persons and Debhata police arrested two persons.

Several cases, including charges of subversive activities, are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons, the sources added.

The arrested were sent to jail.