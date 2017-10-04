4 of a Rohingya family killed in elephant attack in Cox’s Bazar

COX’S BAZAR : A woman and her three minor children were trampled to death by an elephant and four others sustained injuries at Balukhali makeshift camp in Ukhiya upazila in the district, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Taslima, wife of Abu Siddique, their two daughters-Rumina, 9, Sabikunnahar, 6, and one and a half year old son Hashem.

Witnesses said a wild elephant swooped on the camp around 1 am and damaged eight sheds of Rohingyas, leaving Rumina and Sabikunnahar dead on the spot and six others injured.

Among the injured, two succumbed to their injuries when they were taken to hospital.

Officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station Md Abul Khayer confirmed the death of four Rohingyas.

Four injured Rohingyas, including Siddique, are undergoing treatment at Kutupalong medical center.

Earlier on September 18, another two Rohingya refugees also died in elephant attack in Kutupalong camp as the makeshift Rohingya camps were built in the area of elephant sanctuary in Ukhiya.