4 killed in B’baria road crash

BRAHMANBARIA : Four people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident at Malihata on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Sarail upazila on Sunday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Momin Miah, 40, a resident of Sadar upazila, Syed Uddin, 55, a resident of Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district, Parvin, 35, wife of Al Amin of Alamnagar in Ashuganj upazila in Brahmanbaria district and three-month old Nur-Nabi, son of Habibur Rahman of Mathbaria upazila in Pirojpur district.

Yunus Mia, officer-in-charge of Bishwaroad highway police camp said the accident took place when a Dhaka-bound bus collided head-on with a goods-laden truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction at about 6:30 am, leaving Syed Uddin and Momin dead on the spot and 10 others injured.

The injured were taken to different local clinics and Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital where doctors declared two of them dead, the OC added.