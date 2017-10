Dhaka – Customs officials seized 40 gold bars, weighing 4.64 kg, from a flight of US-Bangla Airlines at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Assistant Commissioner (Customs) Saidul Islam said the flight, BS322, landed at the airport from Muscat around 7 am.

Tipped off, a preventive team of customs found the presence of metal objects inside two seats of the flight and recovered 2 bundles of gold worth Tk 2.32 crore, wrapped in scotch tape, in an abandoned condition.