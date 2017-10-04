34 including Jamaat activists held in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR: Police, in special drives from Tuesday night to this morning, arrested 34 persons including seven activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and recovered 52 bottles Phensidyl and 10,500 pieces of cow fattening tablets from 10 upazilas of the district, reports BSS.

Police said they were picked up from different areas of the district.

During the drives, Dinajpur Sadar police arrested four persons, Khansama Thana police arrested one, Kaharole Thana police two, Hakimpur Thana police arrested three persons, Birampur police arrested two, Birganj Thana police arrested three, Phulbari Thana police arrested two, Parbatipur Thana policetwo persons, Nawabganj Thana police arrested three persons and Chirirbandar Thana police arrested 12 persons including seven activists of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Meanwhile, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in a drive recovered 10,500 pieces of cow fattening tablets and 52 bottles Phensidyl in an abandoned condition from Hili railway station in Hakimpur upazila of the district.

Several cases, including charges of subversive activities, are pending with different police stations against the arrested persons, the sources added.

The arrested people were sent to jail.