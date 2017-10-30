30 organizations win Joy Bangla Youth Award

TBT NEWS:

Thirty organizations have won the Joy Bangla Youth Award 2017 for their outstanding contributions to promote youth employability, education, sports and cultural activities and ending violence against women.

The 30 organizations were selected from a short list of 50-nominated organizations under three categories- community development, culture and sport – in a two-day ceremony marking the second edition of the Joy Bangla Youth Award at the Sheikh Hasina National Youth Complex at Savar this evening.

State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Young Bangla Convener Nahim Razzak attended the inaugural function.

Prime Minister’s ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy will hand over awards to 30 winners tomorrow.

This year, Young Bangla, a youth platform of Centre for Research and Information (CRI), nominated 50 top youth organisations for the second edition of the Joy Bangla Youth Award.

CRI announced the nominees after short-listing them from 1,300 aspirants in over 82 sessions in four months.

CRI Executive Director Sabbir Bin Shams said the Joy Bangla Award is not only a prize for positive work, but also an initiative to encourage youths to become entrepreneurs.

The winners under the community development category are: Kaktarua, Sylhet; Barisal Youth Society, Barisal; Shopno Dakho Social Welfare Organization, Jessore; Be Related to Audio Visual Education (BRAVE), Chandpur; Iccheypuron Samajik Sangathan, Sylhet; Durbur Foundation, Comilla; IPositive, Thakurgaon; Model Live Stock Advancement Foundation, Dhaka; Jagoron Club, Satkhira; Potenga Protibondhi Unnoyon Shongothon, Chittagong; Kollol Foundation, Natore; Manobsheba Mulok Shongothon Prottoy, Moulovibazar; Amar School, Gaibandha, Uttaran Bangladesh, Moulovibazar; SPaRC – Supporting People & Rebuilding Communities, Rangamati; Works For Humanity, Dhaka; Manob Kollankami Onathaloy, Netrokona; Shishu Bikash, Naogaon; Iccheypuron Samajik Sangathan, Sylhet, and Shadheen, Dinajpur.

Those awarded for their contributions to the cultural arena are: Choupash Nattanchol, Bogra; Quizards, Dhaka; Kothon Sangskritik Songsod, Jhenidah; Innovator Boi Pora Utshob, Sylhet; Mukto Sangskritik Songho, Panchagar; Theatre Murarichad, Sylhet, and Jumful Theater, Rangamati.

The awardees under the category of sport are: Syamnagar Football Academy, Shatkhira; Wheel Chair Cricket Welfare Association Bangladesh (WCWAB), Gazipur, and Rangatungi United Women Football Academy, Rangpur