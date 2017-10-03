3 workers die inhaling toxic gas in N’ganj

Narayanganj – Three construction workers died after inhaling toxic gas in a septic tank at Lalkhan in Sadar upazila on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Nobi Hossain, 35, Liakat Hossain, 45, and Shahinur 33.

Shahjalal, officer-in-charge (Investigation) of Fatullah Model Police Station, said the three workers climbed down the septic tank of an under-construction building in the afternoon.

As no response came from them after repeated calls, building owner Abdur Rashid Bepari informed it to the local fire service.

Later, firefighters rushed in and recovered the bodies of the workers from the tank.

The building owner and contractor Abdul Khaleque went into hiding after the incident.