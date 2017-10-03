3 siblings killed in N’ganj wall collapse

Dhaka – Three minor siblings were killed when a wall collapsed on them in Pagla area of Fatullah upazila on Monday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Lamia, 12, Lima, 3 and Laboni, 8, daughters of Saiful Islam, hailing from Patuakhali district and used to live in a rented house of the area.

Kamal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Police Station, said that the accident took place as the old and shabby wall collapsed on three sisters while they were playing, leaving the trio dead on the spot.