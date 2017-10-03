3 Neo-JMB men held with explosives in Chapainawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three suspected members of banned militant outfit ‘Neo-JMB’ with arms and explosives conducting a raid at Bablabona Kainjalpara village in Sadar upazila of the district early today, reports BSS.

The elite anti-crime force recovered a foreign made pistol, a magazine, three rounds of bullet, 1.1-kg of explosives and some fanatic books (Jihadi books) from their possessions during the raid, said RAB-5 officials familiar with the drive.

The arrested persons were identified as Md. Jenarul Islam Moin, 25, of Dhobra village, Md. Rasul Box, 50, of the same village and Md. Islam, 70, of Shibnagar Morolpara village under Shibganj upazila of the district.

A team of the elite force raided on the village Bablabona Kainjalpara at around 4 am responding to a secret tip-off about suspected militant presence there and arrested them, RAB-5 said.

The arrestees confessed to having their involvement in militant activities and being active members of Neo-JMB’s Tamim-Sarwar group, RAB claimed.