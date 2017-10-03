3 held with 9.33kg gold in city

DHAKA : Members of Detective Branch of police arrested three suspected smugglers along with 9.33 kilograms of gold from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in the city on Wednesday night. The arrestees are-Md Faruque Ahmed, Meer Hossain and Md Shahin, reports UNB.

Tipped off, a team of Detective Branch (North Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police conducted a drive in the area and arrested the trio along with a car and the gold, said Deputy Commissioner (DB-North) Sheikh Nazmul Alam. Briefing reporters at DMP media Centre on Thursday, Nazmul said being tipped off that a gold consignment would be taken out from the airport.