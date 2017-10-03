3 DU students awarded

DHAKA : Three students of the Department of Law of Dhaka University (DU) have been awarded with “Prof. Mahfuza Khanam- Barrister Shafique Ahmed Scholarship” for their outstanding academic results in LLB Honors examinations of 2014.

The awardees are- Masrur Bin Ansari, Tashfiya Tasnim Tisha and Tashmia Sabera.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman distributed scholarships among the students as chief guest at a function, said a press release.