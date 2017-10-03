3 Apan Jewellers owners sent to jail

Dhaka – A day after issuing warrants for the arrest of three owners of Apan Jewellers, separate courts here on Tuesday sent them to jail in five cases filed for laundering money and dodging tax, reports UNB.

Four Metropolitan Magistrates — Nurunnahar Yeasmin, Satyabrata Shikder, Mazharul Haq and Ahsan Habib — passed the orders when Dildar Ahmed and his two brothers — Gulzar Ahmed and Azad Ahmed — surrendered before the courts seeking bail.

Of them, Dildar was sent to jail in three cases filed with Dhanmondi, Ramna and Uttara Police Stations while his brothers in two cases filed with Gulshan Police Station.

Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nur Nabi issued a warrant on Monday for the arrest of Dildar Ahmed as he did not appear before the court on expiry of his bail granted by the High Court in two cases filed under the Money Laundering Prevention Act and for accumulating illegal wealth.

Besides, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nurunnahar Yeasmin issued warrants for the arrest of two other owners of the jewellery brand — Gulzar Ahmed and Azad Ahmed – on the same charges on Sunday in the two cases.

On August 22, an HC bench granted anticipatory bail to the three brothers in the two cases filed against them.

On August 12, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) filed five cases against the three owners of Apan Jewellers after 15 maunds of illegal gold and some diamond jewellery were recovered from its branches.

Five CIID assistant revenue officers filed the cases with Gulshan Police Station, Dhanmondi Police Station, Ramna Police Station and Uttara Police Station following directives of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Apan Jewellers hit the limelight after the rape of two private university girls by Shafat Ahmed, son of Dildar Ahmed, and his cohort in a Banani hotel came to the fore.

One of the rape victims filed a case with Banani Police Station on May 6 last accusing five people, including Shafat.