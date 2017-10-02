2nd edition of ‘Joy Bangla Youth Award’ on Oct 20-21

DHAKA With a vision to identify, recognise, showcase, connect and support the champions of change through a comprehensive search, the second edition of “Joy Bangla Youth Award” is back again on October 20- 21, reports BSS.

The two-day award ceremony is set to bring in 50 youth-led new organisations in a single platform.

On the first day of the ceremony, 100 youth representatives from different organisations, selected through a rigorous screening process, will take part in a number of grooming sessions while the launch of the award ceremony will also be announced.

On the other hand, the gala night that falls on October 21 will be preceded by the award giving ceremony in the evening. A number of cultural personalities and sports youth icons will participate in the event too.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Adviser, will grace the event and handover the awards among the winners.

“We do not see this award, an initiative of Young Bangla, as a mere award for good work, but a process that can comprehensively scale up youth-led initiatives and link the youth with national policymaking,” said Sabbir Bin Shams, executive director of Center for Research and Information (CRI), that acts as the secretariat of Young Bangla.

This time, under the categories of social development, cultural activities and sports development, a number of issues would be considered for the award.

Those are stopping violence against children and women at community level, reducing any form of cruelty and violence in society and preventing drug abuse among youth.

Besides the platforms or clubs which are providing essential social services to children out of schools or without families or street children or children or persons with disabilities, vulnerable women, old-aged people, religion-ethnic minority and refugees, extreme poor and other vulnerable people are also put on the list.

Those who are implementing innovative programmes for enhancing youth employability, disaster and climate risk reduction and/or sustainable environment management and of sports or physical education activities for the youth are also being taken under consideration.

Since the call for registration was floated in May, as many as 44 town-hall activations were held across the country while similar activities took place on campuses of 32 educational institutions that saw a staggering response from around 1,300 such organisations.

After the application deadline ended on August 19, a rigorous screening process will take place to sort out top 100 applicants.

Then, evaluation teams went for spot visits to assess the impact of the works of applicants and find out the final 50 organisations, added Sabbir.

In the first edition, held in 2015, 30 individuals and organisations were awarded from over 1,500 applications for their outstanding works at the community level in areas of promoting youth employability, ending violence against women, child and adult education, and cultural activities.

Over the course of last two years, a number of schemes were rolled out for the award winners. These include Microsoft Young Bangla Lab, Young Achievers’ Delegation to China and Young Achievers’ Delegation to India.