22 foreign missions fail to achieve export target

DHAKA : Twenty-two missions out of 57 Bangladesh missions abroad have failed to achieve their respective export target in the first two months (July-August) period of the current fiscal year (FY18), reports UNB.

The key Bangladesh missions like the ones in Berlin, Brussels, Canberra, Ottawa, Tokyo, Tehran, London, Madrid, Washington, Jakarta, The Hague, Muscat, Copenhagen, Rome, Seoul, Stockholm, have achieved their July-August export targets while some other important missions-Yangon, Singapore, New Delhi, Kualalampur, Paris, Moscow, Manila, Lisbon, Vienna, Thimphu, Rabat, Katmandu, Islamabad, Riyadh, Colombo, Beijing, Dubai, Geneva, — have failed to reach their two-month export target.

The overall export earnings for the July-August month period of FY18 amounted to $ 6,628.60 million against the strategic target of $6,140 million, showing a healthy growth of 13.84 percent over the strategic target. Of the 57 Bangladesh missions, some 35 missions met their respective export targets set for the July-August period of the current fiscal year, according to the latest statistics provided by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The 35 well-performing missions abroad are in Berlin, Brussels, Canberra, Ottawa, Tokyo, Tehran, London, Madrid, Washington, Athens, Brasilia, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Nairobi, Kuwait, Boirut, Amman, Male, Port Lues, Mexico City, The Hague, Muscat, Warsaw, Manama, Copenhagen, Cairo, Baghdad, Rome, Seoul, Tripoli, Doha, Pretoria, Stockholm, Tashkent and New York.

Of the 22 missions that could not achieve their targets for July-August, the export growth of 15 Missions-Yangon, Singapore, New Delhi, Kualalampur, Paris, Moscow, Manila, Lisbon, Vienna, Thimphu, Rabat, Katmandu, Islamabad, Riyadh and Colombo-is higher than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The export growth of the remaining 7 Missions-Beijing, Dubai, Geneva, Hanoi, Darussalam, Bangkok and Ankara-is lower than that of the corresponding period of the previous Year.

The EPB figures revealed that out of the 18 Bangladesh missions having commercial wings, only nine have achieved their export targets while 9 others could not achieve their respective targets.

The nine missions with commercial wings, which achieved their respective export target, are Berlin, Brussels, Canberra, Ottawa, Tokyo, Tehran, London, Madrid and Washington.

Although the remaining 9 commercial wings could not achieve the July-August export target, the earnings of

6 Commercial Wings-Yangon, Singapore, New Delhi, Kualalampur, Paris and Moscow-is higher than that of the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The export growth of the remaining 3 Commercial Wings-Beijing, Dubai and Geneva-is lower than that of the corresponding period of the previous year.

The highest earnings over the July-August month period, some $1,168.89 million, almost one fifth of the total exports were registered by the Berlin mission, followed by some $1,109.77 million by the Washington mission, and London $818.43 million.

The strong showing from EU member states continued with the Madrid mission fetching $477.20 million during the July-August month period of this fiscal year.The next was the Bangladesh mission in Italy, which earned almost $275.06 million, followed by missions in Ottawa and The Hague, with approximately $230.83 million and $253.64 million respectively. The New Delhi mission managed to fetch only $107.74 million.