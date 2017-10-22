22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins in Chandpu

TBT NEWS:

As per the government directives, the 22-day ban on hilsa fishing, in a bid to increase the production of the popular fish species, begins here today.

The government has imposed a ban on catching, selling, hoarding and

transportation of hilsa in different rivers across the country for 22 days from today to protect hilsa breeding, local fisheries department officials said, adding as per the government decision, the banning also came into effect in the rivers here today.

The ban covers 100 kilometres of river waters from Shatnal Upazila in Chandpur district to Char Alekjhander in Lakshmipur district.

Fisheries officials said the Hilsa traders, sellers, buyers and fishermen ultimately are being benefited due to the ban on Hilsa catching during the peak breeding season for last several years, increasing its production.

Besides, Hilsa is contributing to meet the demand of protein in the

country.

Md Shafiqur Rahman of Chandpur District Fisheries Department said that the period (October 1-22) is known as the peak breeding season of Hilsa.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district Abdus Sabur Mondal said hilsa catching, selling, transportation and storage will remain banned in this period, adding that drives against catching, selling, hoarding and transportation of hilsa would be conducted at fishery ghats, fish markets, bazars and chain shops.

If anyone is found breaching the ban, they will be faced jail terms and fine, he added.