21000 pieces yaba seized in Brahmanbaria

BRAHMANBARIA: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) held a female drug trader with 21000 pieces of yaba tablets and 43 bottles of phensidyl from Banjarampur upazila of the district last night, reports BSS.

The drug trader was identified as Monoara Begum, 55. RAB sources said on information a team of the elite force conducted a raid at Morichakandi village and held Monoara with the yaba and phensidyl.

Major Nazmul Arefin Parag of RAB-14 confirmed it today. A case was filed with Banjarampur Thana under Narcotics Control Act.