21 BD nationals held along Satkhira border

Satkhira – Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested 21 Bangladeshi nationals, including five children and six women, while they were entering the country through Taluigaccha bordering area in Sadar upazila on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

The arrested Bangladeshis, hailing from different areas of Gopalganj, Narail and Jessore districts, were returning to the country after going to India without valid documents.

Nayek Subedar Mizanur Rahman of Taluigaccha BGB company, said that they were trafficked to India with assurance of job in different times.