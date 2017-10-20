20 injured as villagers clash in Netrokona

Netrokona – At least 20 people have injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over a trivial matter at Mujibnagar village in Khaliajuri upazila on Tuesday evening, reports UNB.

The villagers, equipped with sharp weapons, fought over occupying a water body, leaving at least 20 people injured, said officer-in-charge of Khaliajuri Police Station Md Mohsin.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, the OC added.

The injured were sent to Khaliajuri Upazila Health Complex.

Police, meanwhile, detained four people – Ali Mia, Gias Uddin, Jalal Mia and Nannu Mia – from the spot.