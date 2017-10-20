20 hurt as BNP men clash with cops in Noakhali

Noakhali – At least 20 people were injured as BNP activists clashed with police in Maijdee town on Wednesday during their demonstration against the arrest warrant for BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, reports UNB.

Police said leaders and activists of district BNP and its associate bodies brought out a procession from the party office in the morning.

As the protesters tried to block the Maijdee-Sonapur in Rashid Colony area, police intercepted them, triggering a clash.

A chase and counter-chase took place during the melee.

At one stage, police fired several rubber bullets, leaving at least 20 people injured, including two with bullets.

The unruly BNP men also vandalized several vehicles, including two police cars.

Police arrested 10 BNP leaders and activists from the spot, said Md Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sudharam Model Police Station.