2 students killed in Gazipur road crash

Gazipur – Two primary school students were killed and three others injured when a human hauler hit an auto-rickshaw at Shahjahanpur in Sreepur upazila on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Siam, 12, son of Shahjahan Miah, and Shihab, 12, son of Nazrul Islam of Doyaibari village in the upazila.

Both of them are Class-V students of Doyaibari Madhyapara Govt Primary School. They were supposed to appear in this year’s Primary Education Completion (PEC) examination.

Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station, said the cattle-laden human hauler crashed into the auto-rickshaw carrying five schoolboys at noon while returning home after sitting for a model examination, leaving the duo killed on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex.