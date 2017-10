Dhaka – Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested two members of the banned militant outfit Neo-JMB from Narayanganj on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Samrat Miah, 21, and Shahadat Hossain, 22, associates of militant Abdullah who was killed in a raid in Mirpur.

A team of Rab-12 arrested them, said Rab sources.

The details will be briefed later in the day.