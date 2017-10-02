2 forest robbers held with arms in Sundarbans

Bagerhat – Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested two members of a forest robber gang along with six firearms and 16 round of bullets from Jongrar Khal area in Dakop upazila in Khulna district on Sunday, reports UNB.

The arrestees are Md Ripon Sardar alias Dudh Ripon, 35, son of Md Mahmud Sardar of Ramjaipur village in Rmpal upazila of the district and Md Abu Sayeed Gazi, 32, son of Md Abdul Gazi of Chunkuri village of Shamnagar upazila in Satkhira district.

They are the members of notorious Mostfa alias Mas Mamun Bahini, said Lieutenant Colonel Md Anwaruzzaman of Barisal Rab-8.

Tipped off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the area in the morning while the robbers were preparing to commit robbery and arrested the duo. However, their associates managed to flee.

They also recovered six firearms and 16 rounds of bullets from the spot.