2 buses torched as Khaleda’s convoy crosses Feni

Feni – Unidentified miscreants torched two buses on Dhaka-Chittagong highway while the convoy of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was passing through Mahipal here on Tuesday, concluding her four-day tour of Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingyas, reports UNB.

Witnesses said the motorcade of Khaleda was passing by Nazir Ahmed Filling Station at Mahipal around 4:25 pm when some unidentified miscreants launched arson attacks on the two buses on the opposite side road.

However, no harm was reported to the BNP chairperson’s convoy.

Alauddin Gothan, an eyewitness, said, “As 20-30 cars of Khaleda’s convoy had crossed the petrol pump area, we suddenly heard a wired sound and saw two buses burning. “I was there just 15-20 mitres away from the spot. Within 10 minutes, local police appeared on the spot and doused the flame with the help of firefighters.”

He said the two buses remained there parked near the filling station without any passenger.

Local leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies staged a demonstration at Mohipal protesting the incident.

Contacted, Superintend of Police (SP) of Feni Jahangir Alam Sarker told UNB that they detained six people, including former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Nur-e-Salam Milon and five drivers and helpers of the two torched buses.

The two buses — one of ‘Jamuna Service’ and the other of ‘Chuoddagram Transport’ — were parked on the wrong side of the highway near ‘Mahipal Petrol Pump’, he said.

Usually, ‘Jamuna Service’ buses are parked near the Circuit House crossing, the SP said, adding that Sramik Dal leader Milon alias Hathu Milon owns the buses. “As the two buses were parked on the wrong side illegally, we arrested their drivers and helpers to be sure whether they have any involvement with the incident,” he said.

Replying to a query, Jahangir said Milon was suspiciously moving around the spot. “He was wearing a helmet on his head but he couldn’t give satisfactory reply when police asked him about his motorcycle. Besides, he gave a confusing reply when asked about his presence on the spot,” the top police officer of Feni district said.

Replying to another question, he said they were not sure weather fire broke out following the hurling of petrol bombs at the two buses. “Either there were combustible substances scatted on the buses beforehand or flammable objects were thrown at those,” he said.

Talking to reporters, Feni district BNP Abu Taher and general secretary Ziauddin Mister accused the ruling party men of carrying out the incident with an ulterior motive. “We strongly condemn it.”

They demanded the government immediately identify and arrest those involved in the incident.

The BNP chief started her return journey from Chittagong to Dhaka this afternoon. Her motorcade crossed Meghna Bridge around 7pm.

Earlier on Saturday, Khaleda’s convoy came under attack at Mohammad Ali Bazar near Feni district town on its way to Cox’s Bazar.