19,500 educational buildings to be constructed by next year: Nahid

SYLHET, – Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid today said as many as 19,500 buildings will be set up at secondary schools, madrasahs, colleges and public universities by the next year, reports BSS.

“We are implementing a number of projects for constructing school buildings to remove infrastructural problems at educational institutions,” he told a function at Sylhet Model High School and College here.

Sylhet Divisional Commissioner of Dr Mst Nazmun Ara Khanam, Director General of Secondary and Higher Secondary Directorate Professor SM Wahiduzzaman and leaders of Sylhet City Unit of Awami League, among others, addressed the function.

Nahid urged the officials concerned to work with honesty and efficiency to complete all works of this fiscal year by next May.

“Any kind of corruption and negligence in the work of infrastructural development will not be tolerated. We take zero tolerance policy in this regard,” he added.

The minister said the government has taken various programmes incorporating ICT to ensure quality education. “In a technology-based globalised world, quality education is crucial for any country. The government has realized the fact and executed its plans accordingly,” he added.