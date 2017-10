Satkhira – Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested some 19 Rohingyas, who illegally entered Bangladesh from India, in Paddoshakra border area of Sadar upazila on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

Mosharraf Hossain, BGB commander of Paddoshakra, said they arrested 19 Rohingya people, including 10 children, 6 women and 3 men, in the area at 9:00 am.

Later, they were sent to Satkhira Sadar Police Station, added the BGB official.