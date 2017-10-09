18,523 pregnant Rohingya, 42,541 children in health risks

DHAKA : The Bangladesh Armed Forces Division and U.S. Army Pacificon Sundayannounced their participation in the Pacific Resilience Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange (DREE), a civil-military disaster preparedness and response initiative between the Governments of the United States and Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The exercise will runOctober 8-12in Dhaka and Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

“Disaster preparedness is a vital component of national security and we welcome the opportunity to exchange best practices with our Bangladeshi partners,” said U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia Bernicat.

The Bangladesh DREE will focus on earthquake response plans for Dhaka and engage participants in logistical and medical emergency scenarios.

Participants will review plans and procedures in order to improve communication and coordination.

The Bangladesh DREE will involve 350 participants working through a phased table-top exercise and 1,100 participants in the field training exercise.