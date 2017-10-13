13 militants killed in northern Afghan airstrike

MAIMANA, Afghanistan, – An Afghan forces’ air- raid killed at least 13 Taliban militants in the northern province of Faryab, an army source said Tuesday, reports BSS

The airstrike was carried out on Monday evening in Shirin Tagab district of the province, leaving 13 insurgents dead, Nasratullah Jamshidi, spokesman of the army 209 Shaheen Corps based in the region, told Xinhua.

“Four Taliban hideouts and three motorcycles, used for attacks, have also been eliminated during the raid,” the source said, adding no civilian suffered casualties in the incident.

Taliban had not commented on the incident.

Fighting has escalated in Afghanistan as the Taliban insurgency spreads from its traditional strongholds in the south and east to the once peaceful region in the north.