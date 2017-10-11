11 jailed for 20 years for attempt to kill Sheikh Hasina in 1989

DHAKA – A Dhaka court today sentenced 11 men to 20-year imprisonment each in a case lodged over an attack in 1989 to kill Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, currently the Prime Minister, reports BSS.

“Dhaka Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Zahidul Kabir passed the order in presence of nine accused in the case. The court also fined them Taka 20 thousand each,” said Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu.

Expressing satisfaction over the judgment, the prosecutor said the attack was carried out in continuation of the brutal crime that took place on August 15, 1975.

“They wanted to make the Awami League leaderless by killing Sheikh Hasina. The court today ensured their punishment and we are happy for that,” Abu added.

The convicts are Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Shahjahan Balu, Gazi Imam Hossain, Joj Miah, Golam Sarwar Mamun, Md Sohel alias Freedom Sohel, Syed Nazmul Maksud Murad, Md Humayun Kabir Humayun, Kazi Imam Hossain and Khandaker Amirul Islam Kazal. The court acquitted one Humayun Kabir of the charges.

The state counsel said the convicts were handed down 10-year imprisonment each under each of the two sections of the case.

According to the case documents, the convicts on August 10, 1989, threw bombs and fired shots at House No. 32, Dhanmondi, where Sheikh Hasina was residing at that time. Police in their investigation found that Freedom Party leaders and activists carried out the attack.

Goons of Freedom Party, which was formed by the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members, also chanted slogan in the name of their party and leaders during the attack.