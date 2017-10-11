11 ‘allegations’ against CJ, says SC

DHAKA : The chargesheet of the much talked about case of Gulshan Holey Artisan cafe attack, will be submitted by December 31 this year, reports UNB.

Counter Terrorism and Trans National Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has been investigating the sensational Gulshan cafe attack case.

On the evening of July 1 last year, five militants entered the Holy Artisan Café and Bakery with crude bombs, machetes, pistols, and took dozens of people, including 18 foreigners, hostage.

Twenty hostages, including 17 foreigners, were killed as the militants sprayed them with bullets indiscriminately or cut their throats to confirm their death inside the cafe.

Besides, two senior police officers – Banani Police Station then officer-in-charge Salauddin Ahmed Khan and Detective Branch assistant commissioner Robiul Islam – were shot dead when police tried to overpower them.

Talking to UNB, Monirul Islam, the chief of the CTTC unit and also Additional Commissioner of the DMP, said they have got more names, who were somehow involved in the cafe attack. “We have been trying to arrest those suspects,” he said.

Monirul Islam said five militants who went to the spot or directly involved in the attack, were killed on the spot during operation led by the 1st Para-commando Battalion, an elite force in the Bangladesh Army the following morning (July 2).

Besides, eight more militants who were involved in planning and coordination in the attack have already been killed during anti-militant operations in different areas across the country in the last one year, he said.

Replying to a question, Monirul Islam said the CTTC unit has already arrested several most wanted suspects in the case, including forearms supplier Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mijan, and all of them have already given their statements before the magistrate confessing their involvement in the deadliest attack.

We are hopeful to submit charge sheet of the case by December 31 this year, he added.

Replying to a question, the CTTC unit chief firmly said militant’s strength to carry out attacks like the one on Holy Artisan cafe has already been broken due to countrywide anti-militant drives.

They may try to get reorganised again but their efforts would go in vain due to activities of law enforcement agencies, he said.

Thirteen people, including three foreigners, were rescued while 20 bodies of the hostages were recovered from the restaurant after a successful commando operation codenamed ‘Thunderbolt’ the following day (July 2).

A case was filed with Gulshan police station in connection with the terror attack. Later the case was shifted to Detective Branch of DMP. Now, Inspector Humayun Ahmed of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) has been investigating the case as its investigation officer (IO).