10 SC officials transferred

Dhaka – Ten officials of the Supreme Court Appellate and High Court divisions have been transferred, reports UNB.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry issued a government order (GO) in this regard on Sunday.

Earlier, acting Chief Justice Md Abdul Wahheb Miah sent a proposal in this regard to the ministry for its approval.

As per the proposal Registrar General Syed Aminul Islam has been made chairman of Bangladesh Minimum Wage Board, Registrar of High Court Division Abu Syed Diljar Hussain has been transferred as Special Judge of Dhaka Court no-3, Additional Registrar of Appellate division Arunava Chakraborty as additional district judge of Satkhira, Additional Registrar (Administration and Judiciary) of HC division Md Sabbir Faiz as additional district judge of Lalmonirhat district.

Additional Registrar (Finance and Development) of HC Md Jabid Hossain has been made judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal of Lalmonirhat, Special Officer of HC division Ismail Hossain made additional district judge of Barguna, Personal Secretary of Chief Justice Mohammad Anishur Rahman made additional district judge of Panchagarh, Deputy Registrar (General and Original Jurisdiction) of HC Mohammad Kamal Hossain Sikder made Chuadanga joint district judge, Deputy Registrar (Administration and Judicial) of HC Md Azizul Haque made Thakungaon joint district judge, and Deputy Registrar (Finance) of HC Farjana Yesmin made joint district judge of Pirojpur.