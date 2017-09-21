Youth gets life in C’nawabganj rape case

CHAPAINAWABGANJ : A court here on Wednesday convicted a young man and sentenced him to life term imprisonment for violating a mentally disabled girl, reports UNB.

The court also fined the convict Golam Kibria, 21, son of Sonaru Mistri of Bholahat upazila, Tk one lakh, in default, to suffer three years more in rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the convict violated a mentally disabled girl at his house on May 28 in 2016. Victim’s father filed a case with Bholahat Police Station. On October 31, 2016, police submitted chargesheet against him. After examining records and witnesses, Chapainawabganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Ziaur Rahman handed down the verdict.