Staff Correspondent:

Youth Club of Bangladesh is going to organise “Youth Career Conference 2017” today at DAE Auditorium, Khamarbari , Dhaka where more than 250 students from 40 different uiniversities due to participate.

The number of educated unemployment increasing steadily in our country. The main reason for this is that there is not much guidance about career management in our country. The main aim of the conference is to make students learn about career management issues, such as career goals, awareness, skill enhancement, and meeting students with corporate thinkers, read a press release.

Conference will be held different programmes including teaching making CV techniques, how to develop skill in education life, communication skills, hacks of corporate manpower selection.

Aside from that various issues of start-up will be discussed in the interactive sessions.

In total, 10 different segments will have direct intereaction with around 250 students, about 30 experienced guests established in the respective areas of the society.

Youth Club of Bangladesh general ssecretary Sanzida Zaman will give welcome speech at the conference. Conference Chairperson, Daffodil International University and Chairman of Daffodil Group will be present at the closing ceremony.

Sabur Khan along with special guests Mr.RezaulKarimHashmi, Editor Somoyer Dabi, Chairman RK Associate, Md. DelwarHossain, Deputy Director, Youth Development Department, ToufiqHasan, Head of Society, British Council Bangladesh and Dr. Jahidur Rashid Suman, along others would be present in the programme.