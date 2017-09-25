World Rivers Day being observed

Dhaka – The World Rivers Day is being observed in the country as elsewhere across the globe on Sunday, reports UNB.

The theme of this year’s World Rivers Day is ‘Encroachment-pollution free rivers: Save Life and Nature.’

Earlier on Saturday, a road march programme was held marking the day where Water Resources Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud took part along with a good number of participants.

At the programme, the minister claimed that about 40 percent pollution of Buriganga River has reduced due to removal of leather industry from the city’s Hazaribagh area.

“The shifting of Hazaribagh tannery has reduced 40 percent pollution of Buriganga River. Now, we have to stop the rest of the 60 percent pollution of the river,” the minister asserted.

World Rivers Day Coordination Council (WRDCC) read out five proposals and five promises at the programme.

World Rivers Day is a celebration of the world’s waterways that highlights the many values of our rivers, strives to increase public awareness, and encourages the improved stewardship of all rivers around the world.

In 2005, the United Nations (UN) launched the Water for Life Decade to help create a greater awareness of the need to better care for our water resources.

Following this, the establishment of World Rivers Day was in response to a proposal initiated by internationally renowned river advocate Mark Angelo.

A World Rivers Day event was seen by agencies of the UN as a good fit for the aims of the Water for Life Decade and the proposal was approved.

River enthusiasts from around the world came together to organise the inaugural WRD event.

That first event in 2005 was a great success and Rivers Day was celebrated across dozens of countries. Since then, the event has continued to grow and it is annually celebrated on the last Sunday of every September.

Bangladesh has observing the World Rivers Day since 2010.