Woman killed, two kids burnt in Badda fire

Dhaka – A woman was burnt to death and her two children sustained burn injuries when a fire that broke out nearby furniture shop engulfed their residence at East Badda in the city on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Jesmin 40, while the injured are Sanjida, 9, and Jisan 12.

Police said the fire originated at a furniture factory around 3:50 am and soon spread to the adjacent house, leaving three members of a family badly burnt.

On information, four fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire after one hour of frantic efforts.

Kazi Wazed Mia, officer-in-charge of Badda Police Station, said being informed, police rushed in and sent the injured to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where Jesmin succumbed to her injuries.

Sanjida received 28 percent burn injuries while Jisan 30 percent, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, adding that they were undergoing treatment at burn unit of the hospital.