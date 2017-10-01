WFP to give food support for 5 lakh Rohingyas

TBT NEWS:

World Food Programme (WFP) will provide food assistance to 500,000 Rohingyas, who entered Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley announced the food support for Rohingya refugees when he met with Relief and Disaster Management Minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya in a city hotel today, an official release said.

Secretary of Relief and Disaster Management Ministry Md Shah Kamal and Director General of Department of Disaster Management Md Reaz Ahmed, among others, were present at the meeting.

David Beasley said, “I have already discussed with different countries to continue food support for the Rohingya people.” Alongside extending food support, WPF wants to boost diplomatic efforts for repatriation of the Rohingya people to Myanmar, he added.

Maya said UNICEF would provide assistances for education of Rohingya children. “It is not possible to give shelter to the Rohingya people for a long time. Myanmar must take back the Rohingya people.”

During the meeting, they discussed the current condition of Rohingya refugees, food support, education and healthcare facilities. WFP will provide special food assistance for children and pregnant mothers.