WB ready to work with Bangladesh on Rohingya crisis

DHAKA, – Expressing willingness to work with Bangladesh on the Rohingya crisis, the World Bank (WB) assured that the development partner is ready to provide US$40 crore if Bangladesh government takes any programme for Rohingyas, reports BSS.

“The World Bank has been monitoring the situation very closely as Rohingyas fled their home country because of violence and conflict. We are maintaining contact with our UN colleagues and other development partners for humanitarian assistance for them,” said WB’s country director Qimiao Fan while speaking at a programme here today.

The WB organized the programme to release ‘Bangladesh Development Update September 2017’.

Qimiao Fan said International Development Association (IDA) of the WB has constituted a fund of US$200 crore for refugees. Any country can get maximum US$40 crore assistance from this fund if the number of refugees cross 25,000, he said, adding that Bangladesh can easily get support from this fund.

The WB chief said the Rohingya issue will come up for discussion during the WB’s annual meeting to be held in Washington next month.

About the Bangladesh economy, he said economic growth remains resilient in spite of volatile export growth and shrinking remittances.

In the update the WB forecast Bangladesh’s GDP to grow by 6.4 percent in fiscal year 2017-18.

“This growth projection is higher than any other country, except for India. This is considered as very good. The forecast for India is 7.5 percent, which they may not achieve at the end,” said WB’s lead economist Zahid Hussain.

Export growth is likely to pick up modestly with the expected recovery in global trade. Remittances may turnaround, and private investments may pick up, he added.

He said the export oriented ready-made garments (RMG) sector has been a critical catalyst of creating more and inclusive jobs. While other manufacturing sectors are growing rapidly to meet increasing domestic demand, export oriented sectors beyond RMG need to emerge to create quality jobs on a large scale, he added.

He said inflation is expected to be high at 6 percent. Severe monsoon flooding has adversely affected the livelihood of over 8 million people in 32 districts, as well as rice production and as a result, the price of coarse rice remains volatile along with factors like policy indecisiveness, increased prices in India, Vietnam, Thailand, and speculative hoarding, Hussain said.

He said Bangladesh can accelerate growth, reduce poverty and boost shared prosperity through strong macro-structural policy reform and well-coordinated implementation.

Replying to a question about the possible economic pressure Bangladesh is going to face due to influx of 10 lakh Rohingyas, the WB’s lead economist said it is not possible to say right now how much impact will be on the inflation nationally but there is high possibility of jumping up inflation in areas where Rohingyas take shelter.