Walking on human-bridge : Arrest warrant issued against UZ chairman

CHANDPUR : A court here on Saturday issued an warrant for arresting Haimchar upazila chairman and local Awami League leader Nur Hossain Patowary in a case filed for walking over a ‘human-bridge” made by school children, reports UNB.

Chandpur Judicial Magistrate issued the warrant as Nur Hossain failed to appear before the court in connection with the case. On January 30, some students of Nilkamal Osmania High made a symbolic ‘Padma bridge’ joining their hands on the occasion of the annual sports day of the school and Nur Hossain Patwari, also general secretary of upazila unit Awami League, who attended the programme as the chief guest, walked over the students’ bodies.

The video footage and image of the incident went viral on facebook which triggered a huge criticism across the country.

Nur Hossain earlier secured bail from the High Court later the Supreme Court cancelled his bail and ordered him to surrender before the lower court within four weeks.