Vision for 24,000 MW power to be fulfilled by 2021

DHAKA : Till September 10 this year, the electricity generation capacity reached to 15,821 MW bringing more than 80 percent people under elasticity coverage now from 47 percent before 2009, a three-time rise over that in the previous BNP-Jamaat regime.

“The present government’s vision is to supply uninterrupted electricity to all citizens by 2021 with a view to turning Bangladesh into a middle income country,” State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, MP, told BSS.

He said the government has been implementing a master-plan to generate 24,000-MW electricity by 2021, 40,000-MW by 2030 and 60,000-MW by 2041, to improve the livelihood of all sections of the people, particularly the poor and vulnerable communities.

“The number of power plants now rose to 111 having generation capacity of 15,821 MW (including captive), which was only 27 with a mere 4,942 MW capacity when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took office in 2009,” Nasrul said.

He said the government is also working to increase gas production alongside importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet the energy demand at home, adding, “We have signed a long-term LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with Qatar’s RasGas to import up to 2.5 m tonnes of LNG annually 15 yrs on Sept 25.”

The state minister said in the first phase, 500 mmcfd LNG will be used in Chittagong region from April 2018, while 500 mmcfd LNG would be supplied for the middle part of the country from October 2018 in the second phase.

He said the construction works for two FSRU (Floating Storage Re-gasification Unit) having 7.5 million tonnes LNG capacity per year is going on alongside land based LNG terminals aimed at reducing demand and supply gap. An LNG based power plant would also be constructed, he said.

Talking to BSS, Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain said the government gave subsidy of Taka 2,795 crore in 2015-16 in the power sector, while the amount would be increased in the 2016-17 financial year because the sale of power increased.

The government is expected to generate 697-MW power from renewable energy by 2019 for joining the path of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and currently 433-MW power come from the same sources. Bangladesh is one of the top countries in the global list that have installed the highest number of Solar Home Systems (SHS) with 46 lakh SHS, officials said.

The government is also working relentlessly to fulfill its target following the Seventh Five Year Plan (2016-2020) and currently 447.51 MW power is coming from renewable energy sources 2.87 percent of the total power.

It said so far 600-MW of power is being imported from India under the Bangladesh-India cooperation agreement while plan is underway to import 1,000 MW of more power and talks underway to import hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan as well as power and gas from Myanmar.