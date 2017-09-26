When Vidya Balan hit the right notes

I was studying for my MA at Mumbai University and would often visit the St. Xavier’s College from where I had graduated to use the library. I befriended some people there who, like me, were interested in classical music and dance. We’d go for concerts together, reports Mumbai Mirror.

One of these friend’s sister and brother-in-law had an event management company called Banyan Tree. They were looking for volunteers to help them host a festival which featured 70 artistes from across the country. I ended up volunteering for it and forged a good equation with the promoters, Nandini and Mahesh Babu, who were looking for young college students to join them. I worked with them for around three months before I landed my fi rst Malayalam film.

They already had a lot of concerts planned, our job was to get sponsors for them. They also had a lot of records. We would set up stalls at various Indian classical music concerts and sell them. I met a lot of people during my stint with this company and remember watching a performance by Yumlembam Gambhini Devi, the Padma Shri and Sangeet Natal Akademi awardee Manipuri singer-dancer. Though I didn’t understand a word, as she performed in her local language, I was truly moved by her recital.