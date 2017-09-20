US provides additional $32 m aid for Rohingyas

DHAKA : The United States is providing an additional nearly $32 million in humanitarian assistance to address the urgent needs of Rohingya fleeing violence in Rakhine State of Myanmar to Bangladesh, as well as internally displaced persons in Rakhine State, and host communities in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The United States announced this support during the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Among other priorities, one of the primary themes of this year’s General Assembly is bolstering support for humanitarian assistance to ongoing emergencies, in particular for refugees and the communities that host them.

The new funding brings US humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons in Myanmar and refugees from the country in the region to nearly $95 million in FY 2017, and it reflects the US commitment to help address the unprecedented magnitude of suffering and urgent humanitarian needs of the Rohingya people.

“We applaud the government of Bangladesh’s generosity in responding to this severe humanitarian crisis and appreciate their continued efforts to ensure assistance reaches people in need,” said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The rapid influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees has strained resources and overwhelmed humanitarian agencies and local authorities.

Through this support, the United States will help provide emergency shelter, food security, nutritional assistance, health assistance, psychosocial support, water, sanitation, and hygiene, livelihoods, social inclusion, non-food items, disaster and crisis risk reduction, restoring family links, and protection to over 400,000 displaced persons in Myanmar and in Bangladesh.

The US humanitarian assistance supports the operations of the United Nations, other international organisations, and non-governmental organisations operating across the region.

The United States called upon all parties to allow for unfettered humanitarian access to people in Rakhine State and encouraged other donors to join it in providing additional humanitarian assistance for those affected by the crisis.