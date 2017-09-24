UN official: Global community must step up Rohingya aid

Cox’s BAZAR – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says the exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh is “the most urgent refugee emergency in the world” right now, reports AP/UNB.

Filipo Grandi told reporters in the Bangladeshi town of Cox’s Bazar on Sunday that the magnitude of the needs of the more than 430,000 people who have fled terrible violence in Myanmar is enormous and that the international community must step up aid to Bangladesh if the nation is to be able to help the refugees.

The latest round of violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state erupted when a Rohingya insurgent group launched deadly attacks on security posts Aug. 25, prompting Myanmar’s military to launch “clearance operations” to root out the rebels.