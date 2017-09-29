UK joins BD’s call for an end to Rakhine violence

Dhaka : Mark Field, Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific at the British Foreign Office, on Thursday joined the Bangladesh government’s call for an immediate end to violence in the Rakhine State of Myanmar, reports UNB.

He had a productive meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on the ongoing Rohingya crisis. The minister tweeted: “In Dhaka, useful meeting with @MdShahriarAlam on Rohingya crisis. Join Govt of Bangladesh calling for immediate end to violence in Rakhine.”