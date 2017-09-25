I took Gujarati classes to get the accent right : Payal Ghosh

Working with veteran actors like Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal has helped her polish her acting chops, feels debutante Payal Ghosh who was cast as the leading lady in ‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’, reports Times of India.

Paired with actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das, Payal played a Gujarati girl in her first outing. While shooting, it was the film’s assistant director who came to her rescue. Payal says, “I asked her to speak Gujarati the way she speaks at home. I also took classes to nail the accent. Since it was a Hindi film, I just had to get a hang of the accent and some slang.” The actress spent her formative years in Kolkata and came to Mumbai to pursue her career dreams. She enrolled herself in an acting school and swiftly moved to the South.

She worked in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films before making her Bollywood debut. When asked if it was tough to match her reel daddy Rawal’s spontaneity, the actress says, “Pareshji and Rishi sir are so humble. Despite being such big actors, they are grounded and supportive of newcomers.” Her character in the film loves a guy, who her father disapproves. In real life, she hasn’t really faced such a situation.

However, Payal admits that she chose show business against her father’s wishes. “My father did not want me to be in films. So, I was very nervous initially but now, I am focusing on my career and I hope to do some good work,” she sums up.