Tonu killers still remain unidentified

COMILLA : Although 18 months have elapsed since the tragedy, the murder case of Comilla Victoria College student Sohagi Jahan Tonu is yet to witness any progress as the killers still remain unidentified.

Tonu, a 2nd-year student of the History department of Comilla Victoria College and member of Victoria College Theatre, was found dead in a bush beside a culvert inside Comilla Cantonment on March 20 last year, reports UNB.

Tonu’s father Yaar Hossain, office assistant of Comilla Cantonment Board, filed a case against some unidentified people with Kotwali Police Station the following day.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police is now investigating the killing, which had sparked off a huge outcry, after thana police and the Detective Branch of police.

However, the killing case is yet to see light although autopsies were carried out on the body of the college girl and the investigation agency was changed twice.