Tom Hiddleston surprised by his long stint in ‘Thor’ franchise

Actor Tom Hiddleston is surprised that he is still playing Loki in ‘Thor’ film franchise, and said it is a huge responsibility to find new sides of the fictional character with every outing, reports Times of India.

“Every time I play Loki, the challenge is to find new ways of playing him,” Hiddleston said in a statement. “It is a source of constant surprise to me that I’m still here. I never expected that when I started playing him. I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it’s been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions,” he added. He will be back in the third part ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Hiddleston describes Loki as a ‘mercurial character’. He said: “I’ve spent six or seven years of my life trying to get to the bottom of what exactly it is that he wants. When he seems to get close to what he wants-power, acceptance, belonging-he changes direction. I think that is the thing that keeps him interesting in a way. He’s cunning and transformative and changeable, and will do everything he can to survive. He’s the trickster. He’s the God of mischief.