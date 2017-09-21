Thrones star’s quest to open up film industry

After starring in Game of Thrones and a string of indie films, Ellie Kendrick is one of British acting’s rising stars. She’s also doing her bit to give underrepresented young talent a leg up, reports BBC

It’s not what you know, it’s who you know – and that’s particularly true in the film and TV industries, according to Kendrick. When it comes to going to drama school or funding your first short film, it’s also about how much money you’ve got. “I’ve worked in the film industry on and off for about half my life and I’ve noticed that the worlds that are represented on our screens by no means mirror the worlds that we see around us in our everyday lives,” the 27-year-old says. “Part of that is because it’s such a difficult industry to break into and often it requires huge financial support from parents or jobs. Or it requires contacts you’ve made in film school – which again costs a lot of money. Kendrick is known for fighting White Walkers and protecting Bran Stark as Meera Reed in Game of Thrones. She is speaking in her capacity as ambassador for Creative England’s Shortflix scheme, which is looking for budding young film-makers who aren’t in education, employment or training. Five successful applicants will get funding to make a short film, as well as gaining priceless contacts and kudos. The scheme has been set up to give opportunities to those from under-represented groups who have the talent and the ambition but not the foot in the door. “It’s a gateway to people who might not have the financial means or the industry contacts to break in to that industry,” Kendrick says.