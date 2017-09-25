Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers die in Mali

HAKA – Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers embraced martyrdom and another four got injured in an IED (improvised explosive device) blast in Mali today, an ISPR release said, reports BSS.

The three martyrs are Sergeant Altaf, EME, Dinajpur, Lance Corporal Jakirul, Artilary, Netrokona, and Sepoy Monwar, East Bengal, Barisal.

The injured are Major Jadid, Infantry, Dhaka, Corporal Mohim, Infantry, Noakhali, Sepoy Sabuj, Infantry, Naogaon, and Sepoy Sarwar, Infantry, Jessore.

“The Bangladeshi peacekeepers came under attack as they were returning to their camp after performing their duties. They bravely off-set the attack but casualties took place as the IED planted by the terrorists exploded. The injured peacekeepers have been shifted to Gaon town for advanced treatment,” the press release said.

The ISPR said other Bangladeshi peacekeepers working in Mali are in safe condition.