Thousands suffer for awful state of a road in Sunamganj

SUNAMGANJ : Several thousand commuters of Chilaura village have been suffering due to awful condition of Jagannatpur-Chilaura road in Jagannathpur upazila, reports UNB.

Almost one kilometer road stretching from Madsasha point to Chilaura village went under floodwater and become unfit for use, causing immense sufferings to the residents of the village.

During a recent visit to the village, this correspondent found that a big portion of the road, the lone kutcha road for the villagers, went under water while the rest part of the road has become risky.

Despite of having a road, local people are being compelled to use boat for going to their destinations.

Villagers alleged that the local representatives don’t pay any heed to the demand of the villagers to construct the road.

Babul Mahmud, a panel chairman of Chilaura-Haldipur union, said “We have requested the authorities concerned to fill up the potholes with mud on emergency basis and make the road fit for use.”