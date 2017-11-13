Sultan Utsab begins today in Narail

NARAIL : A four-day long ‘Sultan Utsab’ to mark 93rd birth anniversary of renowned artist SM Sultan will begin today at Sultan Mancha and Shishu Swarga in the town, reports BSS.

The SM Sultan Shishu Charu O Karukala foundation and the Bengal Foundation are organising the Utsab.

All preparations have been taken for making the Utsab succesful, said the SM Sultan Shishu Charu O Karukala Foundation president Sheikh Hanif.

Deputy Commissioner of Narail, who is also SM Sultan Foundation’s president, Mohammad Emdadul Haq Chaudhury will inaugurate the Utsab as the chief guest at 5:00 pm.

Kolkata Government College of Art and Crafts Professor Sumon Pal, artists Swapon Kumar Roy, Partha Pratim Roy, cultural personalities Mihir Das and Niaz Morshed and Singer Samit Dutta from West Bengal in India will join a function to be held on 9 September.

Seminar on Sultan’s life and works and cultural programmes will also be held at Sultan Mancha.

A total of 50 stalls will be set up displaying traditional textile and cottage industry products. Traditional Boat race will be held in Chitra River at 2:30 pm on Saturday.

SM Sultan was born at Masumdia village in Narail Sadar upazila on 10 august, 1924 and died on October 10 in 1994.